SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,087 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $694.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hawaiian

Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.