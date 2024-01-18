SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 422,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TARO opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Stories

