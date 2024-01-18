SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $143,000 Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 133,929 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in South Plains Financial by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

