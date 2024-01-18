Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Decreases By 7.3%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATEC opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
