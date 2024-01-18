Short Interest in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Drops By 8.4%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 661,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.45.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.