Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Decreases By 6.2%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.