Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declines By 8.2%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 833,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.5 %
CALM stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $61.91.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
