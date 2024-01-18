Short Interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Increases By 5.1%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.