Short Interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Drops By 13.9%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

ENTA stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.