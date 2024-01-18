Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Drops By 8.6%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 964,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $312,409. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

