Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Drops By 5.5%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Flux Power Stock Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.26.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
