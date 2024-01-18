Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Drops By 5.5%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Flux Power Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flux Power by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Flux Power by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

