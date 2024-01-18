Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Increases By 5.3%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,673 shares of company stock valued at $235,111. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

