Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Drops By 6.7%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GATX stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GATX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

