Short Interest in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Decreases By 5.4%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,475,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,974.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,784 shares of company stock valued at $551,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $934.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

