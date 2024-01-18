Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Drops By 6.6%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 366,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
