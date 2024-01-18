Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Drops By 6.6%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 366,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

