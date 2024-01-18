Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 2,083,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,436,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

