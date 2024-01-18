Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 733,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

