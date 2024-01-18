Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

SKX stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

