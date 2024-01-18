Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.90

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.