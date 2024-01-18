Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.90

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
