Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $38.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

