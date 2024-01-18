SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Head-To-Head Survey

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 34.03% 20.90% 11.50% Chesapeake Energy 49.82% 11.33% 7.73%

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SM Energy pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SM Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chesapeake Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chesapeake Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33 Chesapeake Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SM Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

SM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $40.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $106.09, indicating a potential upside of 37.80%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.24 $1.11 billion $6.84 5.21 Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.86 $4.94 billion $36.82 2.09

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 4.15, indicating that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats SM Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

