Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17. 2,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 33,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $270.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Snap One by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

