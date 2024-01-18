SolarEdge Technologies’ (SEDG) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.78.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.