Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $9,040,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

