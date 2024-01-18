Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head to Head Comparison

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.03 million 0.16 $32.54 million $0.09 15.44 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $134.33 million 0.03 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.20

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotherly Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.87%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 5.62% 18.80% 2.40% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87%

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.4%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 69.9%. Sotherly Hotels pays out 577.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

