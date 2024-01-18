SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

