SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

