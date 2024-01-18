SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.53

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 48122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

