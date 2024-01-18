Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE SAVE opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

