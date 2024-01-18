Srinivas Subramanian Sells 2,100 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $249.46 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 362.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

