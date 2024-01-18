SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.04

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 316824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.