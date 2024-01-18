STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 166.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

