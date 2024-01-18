Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28,926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,142.94. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $820.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

