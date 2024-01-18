Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28,926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,142.94. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $820.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.25.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.
Institutional Trading of Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
