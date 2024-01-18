Stephen Richard Losty Sells 2,711 Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Stock

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$42,860.91.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.55. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -21.18%.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
