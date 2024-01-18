Stephen Richard Losty Sells 2,711 Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Stock

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$42,860.91.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.55. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -21.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBLY. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

