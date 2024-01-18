Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SF opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

