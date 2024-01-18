Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average volume of 1,677 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:DXJ opened at $93.85 on Thursday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

