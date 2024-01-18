StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.33. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
