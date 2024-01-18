StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.33. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inuvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.