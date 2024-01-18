StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

