Strs Ohio Acquires 20,200 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.0 %

UBSI opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.