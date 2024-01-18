Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.21 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

