Strs Ohio Buys 11,600 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 644.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ePlus were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ePlus by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 620,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ePlus by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.20. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

