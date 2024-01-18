Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ANF opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

