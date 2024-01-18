Strs Ohio Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 80.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 389.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.41. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

