Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Renasant worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 23.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 111,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 255.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

