Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 11,400 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,302 over the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.