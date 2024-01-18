Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 43,900 Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.