Strs Ohio Sells 16,849 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

