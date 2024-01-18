Strs Ohio Takes $753,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NU. TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

