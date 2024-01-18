Strs Ohio Takes $805,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 273.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.