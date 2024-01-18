Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 609,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 608,321 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INN

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.